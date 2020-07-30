ENGLISH

    Smartphone Shipments Dip By 41% In Q2 2020: CMR

    By
    |

    Disruption in supply chains and the nationwide lockdown have affected a smartphone industry in the country as shipments declined by 41 percent in Q2 2020. However, the industry is showing some signs of revival or recovery in the second half of this year, as per market research firm CMR.

    Smartphone Shipments Dip By 41% In Q2 2020: CMR

     

    "As a consequence of the pandemic, Q2 2020 was, in essence, a lost quarter. While the mobile handset industry faced multiple challenges with respect to their supply and demand-side dynamics, the industry looks set on the path to a potential recovery in the coming months," said Amit Sharma, Manager-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.

    The firm said that the market share of Chinese smartphone players dipped to 73 percent in Q2 2020, and this is helping Samsung. The research firm also highlighted the top three brands of the quarter, where Xiaomi is leading with 30 percent market share, while Samsung garnered 24 percent share, and Vivo gets only 17 percent share.

    The research firm states that shares of both Nokia and Apple have declined.

    Smartphones That Performed Well In Q2 2020

    According to mobile tracker firm CMR, the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi remained market leader as Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8 performed well. The three smartphones contributed 60 percent in its overall shipments. Similarly, Samsung M11 and A31 contributed 50 percent share and helped the brand to capture a 24 percent share.

    Furthermore, the firm pointed out that Vivo's V and Y series were popular and give 55 percent share in the shipment. On the other hand, shipments of both Realme and Oppo witnessed a two to three percent decline in Q2.

    It said that Oppo is under the top five brands, and it has import A31 and A1k smartphone models a lot during the same quarter. However, it seems that the smartphone industry is likely to revive in Q3 of this year due to festive season, and companies are anticipated to bring special offers to clear the stocks.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 15:15 [IST]
