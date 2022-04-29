Smartphone Shipments In India Dropped In Jan-March: Counterpoint Research News oi-Akshay Kumar

Market research firm Counterpoint Research has released its latest report. In the report, the firm has mentioned that the Indian smartphone industry had a tough first quarter of 2022. The overall phone shipments were less than one percent as compared to the January - March 2021 quarter. Notably, the sales of feature phones also dropped by 39 percent.

Overall Smartphone Sales Dropped By One Percent

During January and March 2022, a total of 38 million smartphones were shipped to the country. The firm claims that the shipments dropped due to supply constraints by the lack of components. In addition, the third Covid-19 wave was also to be blamed for the drop. Notably, the phone companies are adopting different strategies to tackle the supply problems, like expanding the supplier portfolio.

Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, OPPO, Market Share In Jan-March Quarter

Xiaomi led the sales in the first 2022 quarter by grabbing a market share of 23 percent. Samsung continues to be in the second spot witha 20 percent share. BBK Electronics' three brands took the remaining spots. Realme's market share was 16 percent, Vivo's 15 percent, and Oppo's piece of the pie was nine percent. Notably, while most of these brands saw a decline in share, Realme witnessed a year-on-year growth of 40 percent.

5G Smartphone Shipments Grew By 314 Percent

The report suggests that the sales of 5G smartphones grew by 314 percent year-on-year in Q1 2022. Samsung was the leading 5G phone seller, followed by Xiaomi and OnePlus. The market share of OnePlus increased 347 percent year-on-year. The brand's Nord CE 2 5G was the best selling 5G smartphone. Vivo became the top 5G brand in the country in the mid Rs. 10,000-Rs. 20,000 price segment.

Notably, Apple's market share in India increased by five percent in Q1 2022. The company remained the best-selling brand in the premium segment - Rs. 30,000 or higher. The Cupertino tech giant's aggressive offers on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 series models in the offline channel were the main reason for its growth.

Itel Led The Feature Phone Market

Itel was the top seller of feature phones in the country with a market share of 21 percent. The company has been the top brand in the segment for nine consecutive quarters. India's overall mobile handset market - both feature phones and smartphones, was declined by 16 percent in Q2 2022, adds the report.

