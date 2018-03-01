Smartphone users change their device once in 21 months, reveals survey

Smartphones have become highly integral parts of our lives and over half the world's population uses smartphones. With the popularity of such devices and the availability of affordable smartphones, many users are upgrading to these devices. In the meantime, a popular market research firm has come up with an interesting study.

Counterpoint Research has carried out a study that tracks the smartphone users' behavior such as brand preference, content consumption patterns, purchase decision-making process, mobile usage pattern and top applications across different regions. The survey has been conducted by select 3500 respondents selected randomly from various continents to understand the user behavior.

According to the survey, the average global smartphone replacement cycle is 21 months. Consumers in the emerging markets are more aggressive when it comes to replacing their handsets than those in the developed markets. Given that the growth and popularity of the Chinese brands have resulted in affordable smartphones with impressive specifications, the upgrade cycle is faster. Also, this trend is catalyzing the trend of using refurbished smartphones.

The Mexicans seem to replace their smartphones faster as their upgrade cycle appears to be 18 months while the Japanese users seem to use their devices for the longest period of 26 months on an average. When it comes to the spending behavior, over half of the users in Saudi, Germany, China, and Australia state that they would spend over $400 to replace their existing device. And, only 13% of the Japanese smartphone users are ready to spend less than $400 to replace their device.

Talking about the time spent on smartphones than other devices, people are said to spend over five hours a day on their smartphones. It is said that the users in the emerging countries spend more time on their smartphones than those in the developed countries. It is estimated that the Malaysian users spend more time with over 55% of them spending over 5 hours per day. On the other hand, Japanese users spend the least time on their smartphones with 43% of them spending less than 3 hours per day.

Lastly, a global average of 64% smartphone users are said to browse the internet on their smartphone every day and 62% of them are said to use their smartphone for gaming purposes. While voice calling is the preferred means of communication in Germany and Japan, emerging markets in Asia and Africa have witnessed messaging as the prime choice for communication. Spending time on social networks and watching videos are also the popular activities done using smartphones.