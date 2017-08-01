Smartron srtphone now available for purchase in retail stores

Back in May, home-grown company Smartron launched its Sachin Tendulkar-branded smartphone, srtphone in India. Initially, the smartphone was only exclusively sold on Flipkart, but it has changed now.

The company today announced that the Smartron srtphone will be available for purchase across more than 2000 leading retail stores across the country. Following the huge success in the online marketplace, Smartron has tied up with Redington India to strengthen its retail presence, for exclusive distribution of the smartphone. As mentioned earlier, the srtphone draws inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar.

"We are overwhelmed by the response that we received from consumers who ordered the srtphone online. And therefore, we decided to take it to offline retail as well. We have decided to partner with Redington India to take the srt.phone to offline retail stores," said Amit Boni, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Smartron.

Customers can now log on to the Smartron website and check out the list of retail stores near them.

Talking about the specifications about the Smartron srtphone, it comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and Adreno 510 graphics unit. The device is offered in two memory variants; 32GB and 64GB storage options. There is unlimited storage space with the tronx platform.

The device arrives with pre-installed Android 7.1.1 Nougat that is claimed to give a 30% faster performance to the smartphone. It is assured by the company that the OS will be optimized to give a native stock Android-like experience with quick security patches.

The Smartron srtphone flaunts a 13MP rear-facing camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. Likewise, there is a 5MP selfie camera at the front with wide-angle lens.

The device offers connectivity features like 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, USB Type-C port, GPS and NFC.

As for pricing, the Smartron srtphone costs 12,999 for the 32GB variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 64GB variant.