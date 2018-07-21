Snapdeal launches three-day 'Feature Phone Festival'

E-commerce platform Snapdeal announced the launch of its three-day 'Feature Phone Festival' on Friday.

Under this offer customers can avail up to 57 percent discount on feature phones and an additional 10 percent instant discount to SBI debit card users till July 22, 2018.

The three-day festival offers feature phones at attractive prices. During the festival, phones from major brands including Reliance Jio, Micromax, Nokia, I Kall, will be up for sale, Snadeal said.

This festival is aimed at consumers aspiring to buy mobile phones at affordable costs, the firm pointed out.

"Most mobile phones available on the Snapdeal Feature Phone Festival are 4G-enabled, and fashionably designed with unmatched features at costs starting from Rs. 299 only. These devices also come equipped with unique features such as fake currency detector, super battery feature, FM radio, music player, dual SIM, and Bluetooth connectivity," noted Snapdeal in a press release.

Here are some of the phones on offer:

1 iKall K71 and the iKall K72 at Rs 299, instead of Rs. 699.

2 The iKall K11 priced at Rs 799 will be available for Rs 499, iKall K66 priced at Rs 799 will be available for Rs 576 while the iKall K3310 priced at Rs 999 will be available for Rs 589 under this offer.

3 The company has also announced offers on Nokia 105, Jio Mobile( 4G) and Micromax Bharat 1. The Nokia 105 will be available for Rs 1018 instead of Rs 1199. The JioPhone (4G) is also available for Rs 1500 and Micromax Bharat 1 will cost you Rs.1945