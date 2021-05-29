Snapdragon 888+ Geekbench Scorecard Reveals Faster, Upgraded Performance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ is the latest chipset, all set to debut pretty soon. To recall, the Snapdragon 888 SoC was announced back in December and soon after devices like the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G launched with it. In the latest news, the Snapdragon 888+ chipset was spotted on Geekbench, revealing its performance scorecard.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ Chip Spotted

The upcoming Snapdragon 888+ SoC was spotted on Geekbench, which has also revealed its key specs. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared its details, which appeared with the codename Lahaina. Since it has appeared with a new codename, one can conclude that it is another variant of the already existing Snapdragon 888 processor.

Going into the details, the alleged Snapdragon 888+ chipset packs quad low-power cores at 1.80GHz, three Cortex-A78 clusters working at 2.42GHz. Plus, there is a performance core that offers clocking speeds of 3.0GHz. To note, the Snapdragon 888 chipset offered a 2.84GHz speed performance core. Considering that the new chip offers faster speeds, it further points that it's an upgraded version of the SD 888.

The chipset with a testing device appeared on the Geekbench platform with 6GB RAM and runs Android 11 OS. The Geekbench scorecard reveals that the handset scores 1171 and 3704 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Smartphones With Snapdragon 888+ Chipset

The present market is several premium flagships with the Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood. This includes smartphones from nearly every popular brand like Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, and so on. With the Snapdragon 888+ all set to debut shortly, one can expect to see more devices coming into the market soon.

Reports suggest we could see a couple of smartphones debuting with the Snapdragon 888+ before 2021 ends. And of course, these would be premium flagships. What's more, tipsters also speculate there could be more variants like the Snapdragon 888 4G, Snapdragon 888 Wi-Fi, and even the Snapdragon 888 Pro.

For all we know, the chipset that appeared on Geekbench could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Pro or any of these variants. Since the device has appeared once now, we can expect to see more details about it in the coming days.

