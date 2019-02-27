ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S10 outshines Exynos variant by huge margin

    Snapdragon does it again.

    By
    |

    Samsung has always launched two variants of its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, one with a Snapdragon chipset, while another with its proprietary Exynos processor. The Snapdragon processors have been outperforming the Exynos SoCs for past few years, and so is the case with the latest Galaxy S10 and S10+ as well.

    Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S10 outshines Exynos variant by huge margin

     

    Folks at AnandTech managed to run both variants of the Galaxy S10+ through benchmarks. The devices were in performance mode and were tested on PCMark and Speedometer 2.0 benchmarks.

    The results didn't surprise as Snapdragon once again managed to beat the Exynos variant of the device in every aspect. What's more interesting, the Snapdragon-powered S10 performed better compared to SD 855 reference devices in many aspects.

    Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S10 outshines Exynos variant by huge margin

    In many areas, the Exynos 9820 variant gave a tough fight to the Snapdragon 855 variant, though in some areas the Exynos was a no match. On the PCMark Work 2.0 video editing benchmark, the Snapdragon S10+ scored 6545, while the Exynos variant managed to get only 5596, which is less than what Pixel XL scored two years ago.

    Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S10 outshines Exynos variant by huge margin

     

    Similar results came out when the devices were put through PCMark Work 2.0 photo editing and data manipulation benchmarks. Though the Exynos 9820 performs better than its predecessor, it still doesn't lock horns with Qualcomm's latest chipset.

    Read More About: samsung galaxy s10 smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue