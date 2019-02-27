Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S10 outshines Exynos variant by huge margin News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Snapdragon does it again.

Samsung has always launched two variants of its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, one with a Snapdragon chipset, while another with its proprietary Exynos processor. The Snapdragon processors have been outperforming the Exynos SoCs for past few years, and so is the case with the latest Galaxy S10 and S10+ as well.

Folks at AnandTech managed to run both variants of the Galaxy S10+ through benchmarks. The devices were in performance mode and were tested on PCMark and Speedometer 2.0 benchmarks.

The results didn't surprise as Snapdragon once again managed to beat the Exynos variant of the device in every aspect. What's more interesting, the Snapdragon-powered S10 performed better compared to SD 855 reference devices in many aspects.

In many areas, the Exynos 9820 variant gave a tough fight to the Snapdragon 855 variant, though in some areas the Exynos was a no match. On the PCMark Work 2.0 video editing benchmark, the Snapdragon S10+ scored 6545, while the Exynos variant managed to get only 5596, which is less than what Pixel XL scored two years ago.

Similar results came out when the devices were put through PCMark Work 2.0 photo editing and data manipulation benchmarks. Though the Exynos 9820 performs better than its predecessor, it still doesn't lock horns with Qualcomm's latest chipset.