Sony reportedly working on a bezel-less 4K ready smartphone

The report claims that the new smartphone will sport a bezel-less display with a 4K resolution. The report further suggests that the phone's design will be based on company's 'Ambient Flow' design which was recently mentioned by the company.

The alleged smartphone is tipped to boast a 5.5-inch display with 4320 x 2180 pixel resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's zippy Snapdragon 845 processor, just like the recently launched XZ2 series. The processor will be backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB of on board storage.

Previous 4K ready offering

This isn't the first time Sony will be incorporating a 4k display with HDR support. The company earlier launched the Xperia XZ Premium which packs a 5.5-inch display.

Sony is yet to drop any hints regarding the device but if the smartphone is under development, we can expect it to launch sometime in the second half of the year.

MWC 2018 campaign

Recently, Sony also showcased two new smartphones at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona -- Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact. The lineup is Sony's first to feature a full-screen display.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Sony Xperia XZ2 is fitted with a 5.7-inch 4K display with 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR, X-Reality engine and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage space.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS and is backed by a 3,180mAh battery. The Xperia XZ2 comes in different color options such as Liquid Silver, Liquid Black, Deep Green, and Ash Pink. Coming to the Xperia XZ2 Compact, it sports a 5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR, and X-Reality.

While all the other specifications of the phone are same as that of the Xperia XZ2, the Compact model packs a smaller 2,870mAh battery. The smartphone is offered in color options like White Silver, Black, Moss Green, and Coral Pink.