Sony H81XX to come with 4K display, Android Oreo and more

In the last couple of weeks, we have seen a number of new Sony Xperia smartphone model numbers being outed through their user-agent profiles (UAProf's). Not only that, some of the smartphones have been leaked via benchmarking websites as well images of the specs sheet have been revealed.

However, today after the Sony H4133 and H83XX series came to light, two new Sony smartphones' UAProf has been unveiled. The smartphones come with model number H81XX (H8116, H8166) and H82XX (H8216, H8266, H8276, H8296).

With this appearance, we have also come to know few interesting things about the devices. As per the details found, the key highlight of these new smartphones will be the 4K display (2160 x 3840). Apart from this some of the other features confirmed include Android Oreo and Bluetooth 5.0.

Besides, considering the model number that has been given, it looks like these will be another premium devices that will likely sit below the H81XX series devices.

As of now, it is still a mystery as to what device it is or in which series it actually belongs to. Reports suggest that these smartphones will be the successor of the XZ Premium and XZ1 handsets respectively.

All of the UAProfs can be found on the Xperia blog page. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Sony's next handset will make an appearance in 2018, either at CES or MWC.