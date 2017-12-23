Sony H8266 visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 845, Android Oreo

As far as the information we have obtained so far, it seems like, Sony is planning to launch a series of Xperia smartphones in 2018. So far, we have heard many rumors regarding the upcoming smartphones giving us some hints about their specs.

Despite the leaks, we are yet to know the their names. As of now, we only know the model names of four upcoming Sony Xperia smartphones; H8216, H8266, H8276, and H8296. Earlier this week, specs sheet of the H8216 surfaced online. Now, Sony H8266 has made its way to Geekbench proving the phone's existence. Moreover, some of the key specs of the smartphone has been revealed as well.

Interestingly, the revealed specifications are in line with the previous reports. The Sony H8266 is listed on Geekbench with Qualcomm's latest flagship processor Snapdragon 845. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the smartphone will arrive with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system right out of the box.

Talking about the performance, this yet-to-announce smartphone from Sony has scored 2393 points in the single-core test. Whereas, in the multi-core test, it has managed to bag 8300 points. Looking at the scores, we expect the Sony H8266 to give tough performance to other flagships that will be released in 2018.

Well, this is pretty much everything that has been revealed by the benchmarking site. However, previous reports have also revealed some other specs of the Sony H8266.

The smartphone is said to feature dual cameras on its back. The dual camera setup is said to be comprised of two 12MP sensors. Notably, this means that Sony will finally catch the dual-camera train. The device is also expected to pack a 3,130mAh battery to keep the lights on.

We expect the Japanese OEM to unveil the H8266 during the CES 2018 in January or at the MWC 2018 in February.

