Sony launches Xperia Ace with Water-resistant body, Android Pie and more News oi-Karan Sharma Sony Xperia Ace launched with Water-resistant body, Android Pie and more. All you need to know about the smartphone.

Sony is finally back in the smartphone game and launched its latest Xperia Ace (So-02L) along with Xperia 1. The smartphone will remind you of the design of the Xperia Z models. The company has introduced the phone in the mid-range segment. Here are the highlights of the phone which you don't want to miss.

Sony Xperia Ace specifications

The Sony Xperia Ace sports 5-inch Full HD+ LCD Trilluminous Display with the resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, along with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC, based on 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the memory up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a single rear camera with the 12MP camera sensor and an LED flash. The camera sensor comes with f/1.8 aperture, 1.25 μm, Exmor R sensor and Hybrid (OIS + EIS) image stabilization. At the front, the Xperia Ace houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for taking selfies and making video calls.

While talking about the design, the Xperia Ace looks clean with rounded edges. The volume rocker keys are situated on the right side of the phone along with a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor which also works as a power button. The SIM tray is placed on the left side of the phone. On the top, the smartphone also offers a 3.5mm audio output port.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C. The company also claims that the Xperia Ace is Water and Dust Resistant with IPX5 / IPX8 certification.

The device is fuelled by a 2700mAh battery with fast charging support and runs on Android 9.0 (Pie). The Sony Xperia Ace will be available in purple, black and white color options. The smartphone is currently available for sale in Japan with a price tag of 48,600 yen (US 444 / Rs. 31,190 approx). Hope the company will launch the smartphone soon in India too.

Source