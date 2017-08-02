Sony Mobile has shipped 3.4 million smartphones in Q1 2017

Sony just announced the financial reports of its first quarter (via Xperia Blog). The numbers look good as the company has witnessed a 15 percent increase in revenue from last year with 1,858 billion yen.

The operating income is of 158 billion yen, which is almost three times more as compared to the same quarter in 2016. On the mobile side, Sony has shipped 3.4 million units of smartphones, up 10 percent from the previous year. That being said, these numbers are not really that impressive. The Japanese electronic giant has kept the yearly smartphone shipment target of 16.5 million units unchanged.

However, Sony has faced some losses as well. Its mobile revenues of 181 billion yen, were down by 3 percent on a constant currency basis. The change in product mix is held responsible for the decline. On the positive note, this could mean mid-range devices like the Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra has witness higher sales.

Interestingly, even though the decline in sales, operating revenue has increased to 3.6 billion yen. This is because, Sony has cut down on operating costs and R&D costs to offset component price increases.

Since Sony's smartphones shipments are increasing every quarter, the company may cross their target by the end of this year. We say this as Sony is expected to launch three smartphones at IFA 2017 which is scheduled to take place in Berlin on August 31.

Rumors have it, the smartphones are Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, and Xperia X1. So with the launch of these devices, Sony will experience a boost in its smartphone sales.