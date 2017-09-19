Sony's most anticipated handset Xperia XZ1 is finally launching in India

Sony Xperia XZ1 was unveiled at the IFA 2017 event and while we have been waiting patiently for the company to announce the availability of this device, it seems it is finally coming to markets around the globe.

As for the Indian market, Sony has announced that the smartphone will be launched in India on September 25. The popular Japanese brand has sent out press invites for the launch event that will be happening in Delhi. The pricing and availability details will also be revealed on the same day.

Sony Xperia XZ1 is priced at $699.99 (approximately Rs. 44,960) in the U.S. and it could be priced similarly in India as well. If it does, it will in the premium smartphone range. Apart from that, Sony had earlier promised that this smartphone would ship with Android 8.0 Oreo so it remains to be seen if it will actually happen as the smartphone India launch is set in September.

Features and Specification of Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1 is a high-end device from the company and comes with pretty impressive features and hardware. The handset comes with a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) HDR display powered by Sony's Triluminous display and X-Reality technology configured for mobiles. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layering on top.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 is powered by a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. The device offers 64GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

The smartphone features a MotionEye 19-megapixel Exmor RS sensor camera with 3D scanning abilities as its highlighted feature. The rear camera further supports 5-axis stabilization and is capable of doing slow-motion video recording at 960fps as well as 4K video recording. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and 22mm wide-angle lens for group selfies.

It could be announced in single-SIM and dual-SIM variants. Connectivity options in the smartphone comprise 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, USB Type-C, and GPS among others. In addition, the smartphone comes with Hi-Res Audio, digital noise cancellation, S-Force surrounds sound, stereo recording, and Qualcomm's own aptX audio software.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button which is placed on the right side of the smartphone. The handset is backed by a 2700mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The smartphone is water and dust resistant with an IP68 certification. It measures 148x73x7.4mm and weighs 156 grams.

Sony Xperia XZ1 was unveiled in Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, Warm Silver, and Black colors. It will be interesting to see what the company is planning for the Indian consumers.