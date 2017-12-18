Sony's upcoming flagship Xperia smartphone to offer dual-camera setup, Snapdragon 845 and more

From what we have been hearing so far, Sony Mobile, the Japanese smartphone manufacturer is expected to unveil a series of new Xperia smartphones in 2018. Up until now, there has been many leaks and rumors surrounding the unannounced devices.

Features and specifications of these devices have been leaked but their names are still a mystery. The leaks and rumors revealed only the model numbers, of the devices. Till now we have heard about H8216, H8266, H8276, and H8296.

While that is the current scenario with Sony's upcoming Xperia smartphones, we have come across yet again a new leak online. As such, more details regarding one of the devices specifically with model number H8216 have been leaked.

A specs sheet for the alleged smartphone Sony H8216 has been leaked on Reddit and it does provide some interesting information about the handset.

Firstly, the leaked images reveal that the smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which is further paired with 4GB RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of internal storage and it should be expandable. Secondly, we can see that the smartphone sports a 5.48-inch display with full HD (1080p) resolution.

However, it looks like the main USP of this smartphone will be the cameras. The leaked details note that Sony H8216 will feature a dual-camera setup at the rear comprising of two 12MP cameras. Up front, there will be a 15-megapixel camera.

Further, the new smartphone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo right out of the box and it looks like it will be backed by a 3130 mAh battery. The leaked image of the specs sheet also reveals that H8216 will come with dual-SIM support and a microUSB port. Sony's upcoming smartphone will likely come with an IP65/68 rating and Quick Charge support. The device is said to measure148 x 73.4 x 7.4 mm and it will weigh around 156 g.

And that is all that we get to know about the device. Sony should be unveiling these products in Q1 of 2018.