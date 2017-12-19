Sony's upcoming Xperia smartphone to sport massive bezel-less display: Device image leaked

We have been hearing a lot about Sony's upcoming smartphones for 2018. Just yesterday an alleged specs sheet of Sony H8216 was leaked on Reddit and it revealed some interesting information about the handset. Some of the interesting things we learned were that the smartphone came equipped with dual cameras, a new bezel-less design, and other nifty features. However, the name and images of the device still remain a mystery.

Against such backdrop, a new leak has yet again surfaced online and this time it shows the alleged image of Sony's next-generation handset. Though the image leak doesn't confirm the name, reports suggest that this smartphone could be launched as Xperia XZ2 or the Xperia XZ1 Premium.

Meanwhile, the new leak does confirm some of the earlier rumors. The leaked image shows that the smartphone has a high screen-to-body ratio almost 90 percent with minimum bezels on top and bottom. It kind of resembles Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. But it seems Sony is keeping its block design.

Further, the phone has the volume and power button on the sides and while we do not get a view of the rear, it is most likely that Sony will have the fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button. There seems to be a dedicated camera button on the right side as well. The display has a small bezel on top where the speaker, proximity sensor, and earpiece are placed.

We already know to expect the first bezel-less Xperia phones in 2018, but at this point, it isn't clear if the image is legit or not. So until we get an official announcement or at least more solid evidence, don't take anything for granted.

From what we have heard so far, Sony's upcoming smartphone will feature 4K display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, Android Oreo, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support, and IP68 rating.

