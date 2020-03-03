Sony S20A Entry-Segment Smartphone Gets Certified Via TENNA: Key Specifications Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sony seems to be working on a new smartphone that will be catering to the budget consumers. The mystery handset has been certified and its specifications have also been listed on the mobile certification website's database. Amongst the highlight features tipped are a quad-core processor and a single rear camera. Following are the details:

The Sony S20A is the latest entry-segment smartphone by the Japanese giant to hit the rumor mill. The device has been certified by TENNA. The specifications tipped by the mobile authentication platform indicate a basic entry-level smartphone in the making.

Starting with the display, the Sony S20A is said to launch with a compact 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 960 pixels resolution. While the majority of smartphone brands are equipping their budget smartphones with a higher resolution, Sony's move to launch the smartphone with such lower resolution doesn't make sense.

Moving to the camera department, the Sony S20A TENNA listing reveals a single camera both at the front and rear. While the rear camera will accommodate a 5MP camera, the front panel will house a 2MP sensor. The rear camera will support 720p resolution.

At its core, there will be a quad-core processor clocking at 1.3GHz base frequency. The name of the processor is not disclosed by the certification website. However, the handset is said to launch with 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration. The device will support up to 128GB microSD card.

The software-side will be taken care of by a dated Android 6 Marshmallow OS. This again is something that makes no sense. The handset shipping with such an older firmware will limit its capabilities. And most of the upcoming entry-level smartphones are expected to arrive with at least Android Pie OS. Also, the device is said to come void of a fingerprint scanner for security.

The connectivity options tipped by TENNA include a microUSB port and Bluetooth. Powering it will be a 4,000 mAh battery. As this will be a basic entry-segment device, there will be no fast charging support. The device's moniker and availability details are yet to be revealed by the company. But, the device is said to make a debut in China. Its possibility of launching in the Indian market is the least.

via

Best Mobiles in India