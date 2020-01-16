Sony Sends Press Invites For MWC 2020 Event: Xperia 5 Plus Expected News oi-Karan Sharma

Sony has recently revealed the official logo of its next-generation console - PlayStation 5 at CES 2020. Now, it has been reported that the company has started sending out invites for its MWC event. The invite was first reported by GSM Arena, according to the invite the event is scheduled on February 24 in Barcelona.

The event will start at 8:30 AM CET (1:00 PM IST), the company has also confirmed that it is going to do live streaming of the entire event so that fans across the globe will be able to witness the launch. However, the press invite has not confirmed anything about the product which is going to launch on February 24.

According to the report, Sony is expected to launch its most-anticipated Xperia smartphone which is widely leaked as the Xperia 5 Plus. The leaked render suggests that the smartphone will arrive with a 6.6-inch OLED display along with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It is also expected dual front-shooting speakers, triple rear camera module.

Leaked renders suggest that the Sony Xperia 5 Plus will feature a glossy back panel, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and it will also include a 3.5mm audio jack this time. Besides, the company is also expected to launch the Sony Xperia XA3, XA3 Ultra, and the Xperia L3 smartphones alongside the launch of the Xperia 5 Plus. As per the reports, the Xperia XA3 and the XA3 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, clubbed with up to 64GB of onboard storage.

Both smartphones are said to run on Android 9 Pie and feature 5.9-inch and 6.5-inch displays respectively. Meanwhile, it has also been speculated that the company will launch a flagship phone as well. Do note that the Xperia 5 Plus is a mid-range phone and doesn't come under the flagship segment. Let's see what Sony is going to unveil on February 24 at MWC 2020.

