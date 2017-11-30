Sony to launch a bezel-less smartphone soon: Specs leaked online

It's high time that Sony came up with a smartphone that would feature a fresh design and something more appealing to the consumers.

While the company has been a sticking to the same design for most of its smartphones it seems that that the Japanese brand is finally working on bringing a smartphone with a new look. According to a new leak, Sony's upcoming flagship will finally come with a different design.

What's more interesting is that Sony will finally incorporate the bezel-less design that is currently trending in the smartphone world. The features and specs of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online that suggests the same.

According to the leaked image, the alleged handset will come with a model number H8541, but as of now, it is a mystery as to what device it is or in which series it will belong to. As for the specifications, the phone in question will come with a 5.7-inch 4K HDR display along with Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset which will be paired with 4GB RAM. The handset will offer 64 GB of storage.

The device will be backed by a 3420mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support and it will come with various battery saving features. The smartphone will run on Android 8.0 Oreo and will come with connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, a USB Type-C port. Interestingly the handset is IP68 rated meaning it is water and dust resistance. It will measure 149 x 74 x 7.5 mm.

And that is all about the upcoming device. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Sony's next handset will make an appearance in 2018, either at CES or MWC.