Sony Unveils Xperia 1 II, Xperia 10 II With Pro Level Camera Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Sony has launched its first-ever 5G smartphone - the Xperia 1 II (read as Xperia One Mark Two). The newly launched smartphone from the company comes with top-end specifications which include the latest Snapdragon 865 processor, CinemaWide display upgraded camera, and a lot more. Besides, the company has also launched its latest Xperia 10 II which is a mid-range smartphone from Sony. The company has also revealed the Xperia Pro for professional photographers.

Sony Xperia 1 II And Xperia 10 II Price And Availability

The price of both the newly launched Sony Xperia smartphones is not revealed at the launch event. However, the company has disclosed that the Xperia 1 II will up for sale in its traditional purple and black color option, and sales start in Europe later this spring. The Xperia 10 II is also said to go on sale in spring this year in black and white color option, the smartphone will be available for selected regions only.

However, the Xperia Pro is said to be there as a concept phone and the company is yet disclose anything about the sale date of the design. Sony has not disclosed anything about the India launch, it seems it might take some time to arrive in Asian countries due to coronavirus outbreak in China.

Sony Xperia 1 II Specifications

The Sony Xperia 1 II launched with a 6.5-inch HDR OLED display with a 4K resolution. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 21:9 along with Motion Blur reduction technology. Under the hood, the smartphone is juiced by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The company claims that the camera modules of the smartphone are co-developed with the engineers of its Alpha 9 series cameras to deliver better performance to photographers. It houses a quad-camera setup with the combination of 12MP primary camera with Exmor RS sensor and optical image stabilization + 12MP 1/3.4-inch camera lens with an f/2.4 +12MP 1/2.6-inch sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Besides, the camera module also features the latest 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

On the selfies side, the Xperia 1 II features an 8MP camera sensor with 84-degrees of the field of view. Meanwhile, the company has also provided support for DualShock 4 for gaming. It is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Sony Xperia 10 II Specifications

On the other hand, the Sony Xperia 1 II arrives with a 6-inch full HD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The mid-range smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the optical front, it features a triple rear camera setup with 12MP primary camera + 8MP secondary sensor + 8MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is fuelled by a 3,600 mAh non-removable battery and supports 4G LTE connectivity. It also comes with an IP65/68 rating which makes it water and dustproof.

Best Mobiles in India