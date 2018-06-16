Sony working on a new Xperia Home; might come with new flagship

Major OEMs usually design a special UI for their smartphones that are wrapped with Android OS. And with a custom UI comes a custom launcher. Sony's phones have been long using the Xperia Home launcher. Unfortunately, with the coming update, the launcher will be removed.

Xperia Home will no longer receive new features. However, the updates will still be pushed in the future, but they'll only focus on removing the bugs "for as long as deemed necessary." Additionally, this transition also means that the Xperia Home Open Beta program will be ending.

The latest update to Xperia Home prior to this change was focused on fixing bugs. As noted by the company, some highlights include fixes for widgets not updating, crashes in photo search and others.

Sony's announcement of ending development for Xperia Home left a lot of people wondering what the future would hold. But, according to Erika Prymus "The reason for discontinuing new feature development in the current Xperia Home Application is that we are developing a new Home Application."

It's still unclear how the new launcher would look like or what features it'll have. But, there's a huge possibility that we see the new launcher with company's new flagship.

Speaking of a flagship, Sony might be prepping to launch the Xperia Z3, after launching the XZ2 at the MWC back in February this year. A claimed specs sheet of the alleged smartphone has surfaced online, and it lists that the device has the same screen panel as XZ2. However, it has a thinner and lighter profile with more RAM and might borrow its camera from the XZ2 Premium.

While the Xperia Z2 sports a single 19MP camera on the rear end with f/2.0 aperture, the XZ3 is listed to boast a dual camera setup - the same 19MP sensor, but with wider F/1.8 aperture, and a 12MP sidekick with an even wider F/1.6 lens. For selfies, it will be fitted with a 13MP sensor, same as the XZ2 Premium. Other minor upgrades include a 6GB RAM and a slightly bigger battery pack. But the major changes will be seen in the optics department.