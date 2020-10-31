Sony Xperia 1 II New Model Spotted At Geekbench: What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sony has been quite less active in terms of smartphone launches. The brand last introduced the Sony Xperia 1 II back in February this year. Since then, no other smartphone by the brand was tipped to be under development. However, that changes now. A new variant of the Xperia 1 II has been spotted at Geekbench. Check the details below:

Sony Xperia 1 II New Variant Spotted At Geekbench

The Sony Xperia 1 II has been listed with the XQ-AT42 model number. The device is listed with 12GB RAM. Just for reference, this device was launched with 8GB RAM earlier. Besides, the RAM the other features will likely remain the same.

The Geekbench listing reveals an octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. The listing also notes the Kona motherboard which is associated with the Snapdragon 865 processor. The software listed here is the Android 10 OS which is same as the standard model.

Coming to the benchmark performance, the device has logged 908 points in the single-core test and 3387 points in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing is limited to the aforementioned details. However, the device will likely have an identical set of hardware as the standard model.

Speaking of which, the device sports a 6.5-inch OLED display that offers 4K HDR resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device accommodates a quad-lens camera setup at the rear.

The camera module has a 12MP primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor. The handset uses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The unit is backed by a fast-charging supported 4,000 mAh battery unit.

