Sony Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus and Xperia L3 complete renders leak News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Both the Xperia X10 and the Xperia 10 Plus will have a similar 21:9 aspect ratio display panel as the Xperia XZ4 (Xperia 1).

The MWC 2019 is kick starting on 25th February and all the smartphone brands are set to unveil their upcoming smartphones for the masses. Sony, the Japanese tech giant is also gearing up to launch its smartphones during the event. The company is expected to launch its flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ4 during the event. And like with every other upcoming smartphone, the Xperia XZ4 has also leaked a number of times over the web. Now, just ahead of the MWC 2019, some fresh leaks have appeared online suggesting a bunch of more smartphone on which the company is working.

The other smartphones on which Sony is said to be working on will be high-end variants as well a mid-range smartphone. While the high-end variants will be the Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, the mid-range Sony smartphone will be the Xperia L3. The renders reveal the specifications and features of these upcoming smartphones. So, let's have a quick look at the rumored specifications and features of these devices.

Xperia X10 and Xperia 10 Plus expected specifications:

Both the Xperia X10 and the Xperia 10 Plus will have a similar 21:9 aspect ratio display panel as the Xperia XZ4. The Xperia 10 smartphone will offer a 6-inch display panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution. On the other hand, the Xperia 10 Plus will pack a bigger 6.5-inch display panel with a same Full HD+ screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 21:9.

Both the smartphones will sport a dual-lens rear camera setup with 21:9 video recording support. The Xperia 10 will have a 13MP+ 5MP camera sensors and the Xperia 10 Plus will have 12MP and 8MP sensors.

While the Xperia 10 will run on Snapdragon 630 chipset, the Xperia 10 Plus will make use of a Snapdragon 630 processor. The Snapdragon 630 processor on the Xperia 10 will be paired with 3GB of RAM and the Xperia 10 will have 4GB of RAM onboard for multitasking. There will be a 2,780mAH battery on the Xperia 10 and 3,00mAH battery on the Xperia 10 Plus smartphone.

Xperia L3 expected specifications:

The mid-range Xperia L3 martphone is said to come with a smaller 5.7-inch display panel with HD+ resolution. The smartphone will come with a side-mounted rear panel for device security. The Xperia L3 will use a dual camera setup at the rear with 13MP+2MP sensors. Under the hood, the smartphone will run on MediaTek 6762 processor and Android 8 Oreo which is bit disappointing. It will come with 3GB of RAM and a 3,300mAh battery unit.