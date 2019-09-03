ENGLISH

    Sony Xperia 2 Likely To Launch At IFA 2019

    By Kunwar Kunal
    Sony Xperia 2 has made several appearances through leaks and rumors. If the reports are to be believed, the handset might instead be named as the Xperia 1 compact. The new Xperia-series phone is expected to launch at IFA 2019, in Berlin. The circulated renders confirm that the new device will launch in red, black and blue color options. And, the phone is expected to come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display.

    Leaked Specifications

    The report confirms that the Xperia 2 or the Xperia 1 Compact's display will have a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. Its display will be having HDR support. The handset might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

    It is likely to have the same camera configuration as that of the Xperia 1. The leaked renders reveal that the smartphone will have a dedicated camera button, a USB Type-C port, thick bezels on the top and bottom, a speaker at the bottom. And, it would have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    It is believed to be housed with a 3,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The price of the handset would start from Rs. 74,190 for its 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM variant.

    Sony Xperia 1 Price, Specifications

    Earlier Sony launched its Xperia 1 smartphone at MWA 2019. It is expected to launch in India with a price tag of Rs. 74,270 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It is likely to be available in black, grey, purple, and white colors.

    The device has a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1644 x 3840 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Its processor is paired with an Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 64/128GB default storage options. It has a triple rear camera setup, with a 12MP each sensor. For the front, it uses an 8MP camera.

     

    It runs Android 9 Pie and packs a 3,300 mAh battery. Lastly, it has a fingerprint sensor and comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G connectivity options.

    source: 1, 2

    sony news smartphone
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 13:56 [IST]
