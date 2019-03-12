ENGLISH

    Sony Xperia 4 leak: 21:9 aspect ratio display, Snapdragon 710 and more

    The Sony Xperia X4 is expected to flaunt a Full HD+ display panel with 1080 x 2520 pixels measuring 5.7-inches in size.

    The Japanese tech giant seems to have started working on a new smartphone for the consumers. The Japanese tech giant announced a couple of Xperia smartphones recently at the MWC 2019 which was held in Barcelona, Spain. At the technology trade fair the company announced Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, Xperia L3 and the Xperia 1 smartphones. The latest smartphone which is said to be under development is the Sony Xperia 4.

    Sony Xperia 4 leak: 21:9 aspect ratio display, Snapdragon 710 and more

     

    The upcoming Xperia 4 is said to be a premium offering by the company and could be a compact version of the recently launched Xperia 1 smartphone. The smartphone has now been leaked online giving a complete overview on the expected specifications and features of the device. And by looking at the specifications, it is clearly indicated that this is a flagship smartphone in the development.

    Sony Xperia 4 expected specifications:

    The Sony Xperia X4 is expected to flaunt a Full HD+ display panel with 1080 x 2520 pixels measuring 5.7-inches in size. The display will offer a wide aspect ratio of 21:9 similar to the one on Xperia 1. The smartphone will make use of dual-lens primary camera setup. The camera specifications are unknown at the moment and it remains to be seen what all sensors will be onboard. At the front there will be single-lens camera for selfies and video calling.

    Under the hood, the Xperia 4 smartphone will draw its power from a Snapdragon 710 processor which is the premium mid-range chipset by Qualcomm. The processor onboard will be clubbed with 4GB of RAM to take care of the multitasking. For storing data, the device offers an internal memory of 64GB which could be expandable via microSD card.

    While there is no mention about the charging port, the leaks suggest that the Xperia 4 will not retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. As this is a flagship device, we expect a Type-C USB port for charging and data transfers. Sony is expected to introduce this device in four different color options including Black, Purple, Red and Silver. We will keep you updated with further reports on the same, so stay tuned with us.

    sony xperia smartphones news
    Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
