Sony Xperia 5 II With 120Hz Display Announced: Specifications, Price

Sony has announced its latest flagship handset Xperia 5 II. The handset comes in a single storage and four color variants. As of now, the phone is official in selected regions including the US and the UK. However, there is no information regarding the India launch.

Price And Availability

The price of the Sony Xperia 5 II has been set at EUR 899 (around Rs. 78,000) in Europe for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the handset will be available at $949 (around Rs. 70,000) in the US.

The European market will get black, blue, and grey color options, while the handset will be available in black, blue, grey, and pink color options in the US market. It will be available for pre-orders starting September 29 in the US and will go for sale on December 4.

Sony Xperia 5 II Specifications

Talking about the features, the handset claims to offer 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording and it packs a high refresh rate display, gaming-centric processor. Running Android 10, the Sony Xperia 5 II flaunts a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display along with a 240Hz touch scanning rate.

The display offers a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 21:9. There is the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC under its hood coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The Sony Xperia 5 II 128GB onboard storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

For imaging, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 12MP secondary lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is an 8MP selfie camera that is placed in the top bezel. The phone gets its fuel from a 4000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging which takes just 30 minutes to charge a 50 percent battery.

Besides, the phone measures 158 x 68 x 8mm and weighs only 163 grams. It supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging for connectivity.

Further, the Sony Xperia 5 II features a 240Hz Motion Blur Reduction, IP65/68 water resistance, and Dolby Atmos support. Looking at the features, it can be said the handset packs all high-end features with its asking price.

