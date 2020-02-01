Sony Xperia 5 Plus Tipped To Launch With 12MP Penta-Lens Rear Camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

With the MWC 2020 approaching, smartphone leaks have started pouring in all over the web. Sony is also heading to the technology trade fair to unveil its flagship smartphone called the Xperia 5 Plus. The Japanese brand has also sent out media invites for an event on February 24 in Barcelona, where it is likely to introduce its new offering. In the latest development, the camera specifications of the device have been tipped online.

The Sony Xperia 5 Plus which is also being called the Xperia 1.1 is said to launch with a total of five cameras at the rear panel. The rear camera setup is said to accommodate a 12MP primary sensor with 1/1.5" sensor size.

Accompanying the main sensor is said to be a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a sensor size of 1/3.4-inch, a 64MP sensor with a 1/1.7-inch sensor, a 2MP ToF sensor, and another periscope sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support.

The report from Android Next indicates a vertical alignment of the camera sensors at the rear. However, besides the camera, the report doesn't give notes on any other feature of the upcoming handset. But, the leaks do have given us insight into some of the feature which we can expect from Sony's next flagship.

The Sony Xperia 5 Plus is said to launch with an OLED display panel measuring 6.6-inches in size. The display is likely to come with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio and offer dual-front firing speakers. The handset might make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

We can expect it to launch with the new Android 10 OS and offer security features such as side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock. A 4,000 mAh battery is said to keep the processor ticking. Do note that these are the leaked specs are to be taken as a grain of salt. More information on Sony's upcoming flagship should surface ahead of MWC 2020 launch.

