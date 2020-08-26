Just In
Sony Xperia 8 Lite With Snapdragon 630 Chipset Launched
Sony has silently launched a mid-range handset Xperia 8 Lite in Japan. The price of the handset has been set at 29,800 (approx. Rs. 20,800). It will be available for purchase in White and Black color starting September 1. Speaking of the features, it has almost similar features as the Xperia 10 with a slight difference. The newly launched handset offers a dual-rear camera, larger display.
Sony Xperia 8 Lite: Specifications
Running on Android 9.0 Pie, the Sony Xperia 8 Lite has a 6-inch full-HD+ LCD Triluminous display and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The Sony Xperia 8 Lite measures 158 x 69 x 8.1mm dimensions and weighs just 170 grams. The handset is also IPX5/8 rated for water resistance.
Under the hood, it gets power from the Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB of inbuilt storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card.
For imaging, the dual camera of the Sony Xperia 8 Lite packs a 12MP main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and videos, it gets an 8MP front shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera also supports 21:9 video capturing, bokeh effect, EIS, 2X digital zoom, 4K video recording.
The smartphone is fuelled by a 2,870 mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it gets 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac. Moreover, the new smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Looking at the price, it can be said the handset offers decent features. However, in terms of optics, it has only two sensors at the rear.
Sony Xperia 8 Lite In India
So far, there is no information on when the Sony Xperia 8 Lite makes its way to the Indian market. If it is launched, it is expected to be available at the same price segment.
