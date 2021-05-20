Sony Xperia Ace 2 With Helio P35 Unveiled; Better Than Competition? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sony has expanded its budget smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Xperia Ace 2. The device comes as a successor to the Xperia Ace which was announced back in 2019. The latest affordable offering by the company comes with the Helio P35 processor and a dual-camera module. Does the Xperia Ace 2 packs enough punch to stand a chance against the Chinese counterparts? Let's find out:

Sony Xperia Ace 2: What Are The Highlights?

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 offers a compact form factor and is equipped with a 5.5-inch display. The panel supports standard 720 x 1496 pixels HD+ resolution and features a waterdrop notch for the selfie snapper. While the bezels on the sides and top are thin, it is thicker at the bottom.

The Xperia Ace 2 has a vertical dual camera setup at the top-left of the rear panel. The setup offers a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. The U-shaped notch has an 8MP camera to capture selfies and for video calling.

At its core, the Xperia Ace 2 uses the entry-level MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The smartphone is announced in single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The device also has up to 1TB expandable microSD card support. This will take care of all the storage crunch issue.

Coming to the connectivity features, the Xperia Ace 2 supports standard 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android 11 OS.

The smartphone gets its power from a 4,500 mAh battery. Lastly, the device is IP68 certified which will protect it from dust and splashes.

Sony Xperia Ace 2 Price And Availability

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 is announced in Japan at JPY 22,000 which is roughly around Rs. 14,500 in Indian currency. The smartphone has been launched in a single 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration and will be available in blue, black, and white shades. The global availability of this handset is currently unknown.

Will Xperia Ace 2 Fair Well Against Competitions?

The Xperia Ace 2 packs entry-level hardware; however, not all the features here are dated. The 13MP dual-camera module and a 4,500 mAh battery save the day for this handset. Besides, the remaining hardware is also decent that gives this handset a fair chance against the rivals in its league.

