Sony Xperia Ace 3 Is A Pocket Sized 5G Smartphone: Features & Specs

Sony Xperia Ace 3 is the Japanese tech giant's latest budget smartphone. The company has currently introduced it in its home market. The device has been introduced just a day after the brand revealed the Sony Xperia 1 IV as the world's first smartphone with true optical zoom. The Xperia Ace 3 has arrived as the most affordable 5G phone from the company to date.

Sony Xperia Ace 3 Is One Of The Most Compact Smartphones

The Sony Xperia Ace 3 has arrived as one of the most compact smartphones in the world at the moment. Marketed as the Sony Xperia Ace III, the new Sony device features a 5.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. The handset has a minimalistic design with a water drop notch to house the selfie camera and a single camera on the back, which is placed inside a pill-shaped module on the top left with the LED flash unit. The phone is being offered in an array of vibrant color variants.

Sony Xperia Ace 3 Features, Specifications

The Sony Xperia Ace 3 is being touted as the world's smallest smartphone with a 4,500 mAh battery and the 5G support. Under the hood, the handset has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor. In the memory department, the consumers will get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, which can be further increased by inserting a microSD card. Software-wise, the smartphone boots Android 12 OS out of the box.

For imaging, the Sony Xperia Ace 3 has a 13MP primary camera on the back with an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling purposes, the device offers a 5MP camera on the front. In terms of connectivity, there's 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and the USB Type-C port. Notably, the Xperia Ace 3 is also IP6X certified for dust resistance and IPX8 certified for water resistance.

Sony Xperia Ace 3 Pricing, Availability

Talking about the pricing, the Sony Xperia Ace 3 is priced at JPY 34,408, which roughly translates into Rs. 20,600 in the Indian currency. The phone will be available to buy in color variants like Black, Grey, Blue, and Orange. As of now, the company doesn't seem to be planning to launch the handset outside its home market.

In India, most of the already launched Sony smartphones are not available at the moment. The Sony Xperia XA1 Plus is listed as a "coming soon" device on Flipkart at the moment.

