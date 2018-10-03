ENGLISH

Sony Xperia L3 leaked renders suggests a side-way fingerprint sensor

Xperia L3 has an HD+ display

    Sony recently launched the Sony Xperia XZ3, the flagship smartphone from the brand with premium features like all-glass design, 18:9 aspect ratio display, Snapdragon 845 SoC and more. And now, the company is all set for the launch of a new mid-tier smartphone, aka, the Sony Xperia L3.

    The Sony Xperia L3 is likely to be the first mid-tier smartphone from the brand with a dual camera setup. Just like the Xperia XZ3, the Xperia L3 also has a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display with a no-notch design.

    Sony Xperia L3 design

    The Sony Xperia L3 does not look different from the other smartphones from the brand. According to the leaked 360-degree render of the Xperia L3, the smartphone has an all-glass design with a 2.5D curved finish.

    The phone has a 5.7-inch display with 9mm of thickness with a USB type C port on the bottom portion of the smartphone and a 3.5-mm headphone jack on the top portion. So, unlike the Xperia XZ3, the Xperia L3 does have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    The volume and the power button are located on the right bezel, and the fingerprint sensor is located in between the volume and power-buttons. Overall, the Sony Xperia L3 does look like a well-built mid-tier smartphone.

    Sony Experia L3 specifications

    As of now, the only known specifications of the Xperia L3 is the fact that the phone will have a 5.7-inch HD+ (720p) display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The smartphone is likely to come with at least 3/4 GB of RAM with 32/64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone is likely to run on Android 9 Pie with custom Sony skin on top. The phone is likely to run on a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (probably a 600 series chipset).

    As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the launch of the Sony Xperia L3. Considering the specs-list, the Sony Xperia L3 is likely to be priced near $300 (Rs 21,000), which is a bit expensive for a smartphone with a 720p display.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
