Sony Xperia L3 renders surface online with 3GB RAM and more

Sony expected to launch its new entry-level smartphone soon on MWC 2019. All you need to know about the new Xperia L3.

    Sony is said to be planning on a new entry-level smartphone model with the Xperia L3 along with the Xperia XA3 and XA3 Plus. The smartphone is said to come with an LCD screen along with a MediaTek chipset. Here is the detailed specification of the upcoming Xperia smartphone.

    According to the report, the smartphone will feature a 5.7-inches HD 720p LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The display carries an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek chipset in-line with few other Xperia mid-range phones.

    On the optical front, the smartphone is said to sport a dual camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone will house an 8-megapixel camera along with portrait mode feature.

    The Sony Xperia L3 is said to be backed by a 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card. The fingerprint scanner is located between the volume rocker and power button. It seems that the built is made up of plastic and the report suggests that the phone will be launched in silver, grey and gold color options.

    The smartphone is said to be fueled by a 3300mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. On the connectivity part, the phone will offer USB-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is expected to expected to launch for Euros 199, ($224, Rs 16,020 approx). There are chances that the company will unveil the smartphone at the MWC 2019. Let's see what we are going to see.

    Read More About: sony sony xperia l3 smartphone news
    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
