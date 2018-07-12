Sony Xperia XA2 Plus announced, will feature 18:9 display and 23MP rear camera and more

Sony has announced its new mid-budget category smartphone Xperia XA2 Plus. The XA2 plus is the company's new addition to its previously available XA2 series which includes XA2 and XA2 Ultra smartphones. Unlike its previous models which feature the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio display, the XA2 features 18:9 aspect ratio edge-edge to display.

The company is marketing the new product with a tagline 'designed to entertain' as it features a 6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that has a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The huge display and the screen resolution should make it apt for immersive video and media playback.

Sony Xperia XA2 Plus will ship with Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box. The device is backed by a Snapdragon 630 processor and offers two RAM variants including 4GB and 6GB. The 4GB RAM variant comes with a 32GB internal storage whereas the 6GB RAM variant comes with 64GB internal storage. The device features a hybrid microSD slot and the storage can be further expanded using a microSD card. However, it is still not clear that how much can the memory be expanded using the microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Xperia XA2 Plus features a 23MP rear camera which is coupled with a 24mm f/2.0 lens. The rear camera also comes with PDAF and LED flash. The device sports an 8MP sensor which comes with a f/2.4 aperture fixed-focus lens. The front camera supports various features such as HDR, panorama, face and smile detection along with touch-to-focus mode.

The connectivity aspects of the Xperia XA2 Plus include Bluetooth 5.0 along with the support for 4G LTE. The device has a USB Type-C for charging and data transfer and a 3.5 mm audio jack for connecting headphones with the device. The Xperia XA2 Plus is backed by a 3,580mAH Li-ion battery which comes with a support for Quick Charge 3.0. The device measures at 157mm x 75mm x 9.6mm and weighs 205 gms.

The device is expected to be available by late August, however, there is no information available on the pricing as of now. The Sony Xperia XA2 Plus will be available in a variety of color options including black, gold, green, and silver.