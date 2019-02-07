ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Sony Xperia XA3 leaked renders suggest a 12:9 "CinemaWide" display

Sony Xperia XA3 is expected to launch along the Sony Xperia XZ4

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sony has officially confirmed the launch of the Sony Xperia XZ4 at MWC 2019. Similarly, the company is also slated to launch a bunch of mid-tier smartphones, and the Sony Xperia XA3 will be one of them.

    Sony Xperia XA3 leaked renders suggest a 12:9

     

    The leaked press-renders suggests a new design language of the Sony Xperia XA3, and here are the complete details on the upcoming mid-tier smartphone from Sony.

    Sony Xperia XA3 design

    The Sony Xperia XA3 has a unique take on the design with no-bezels on the three sides and a big bezel on the top of the smartphone. The Sony Xperia XA3 has a new "CinemaWide" display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The Sony Xperia XA3 will be one of the first smartphones from the company with a taller 21:9 aspect ratio cinematic display.

    The leak hints that the smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Grey color. The Sony Xperia XA3 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the device has a dual camera setup on the back with dual LED flash. The SIM card tray is located below the fingerprint sensor, which is most likely to house dual SIM card slots or a SIM and a micro SD card slot.

    Sony Xperia XA3 specifications

    The Sony Xperia XA3 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 23 MP primary camera and an 8 MP secondary sensor, which is expected to be a super wide-angle lens. These cameras are expected to offer features like portrait mode, 1080p video recording, and super slow-motion video recording.

     

    The device also has a USB type C port on the bottom with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the smartphone. However, considering the features, the device is expected to cost around $400 to $500.

    Via

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue