Sony Xperia XA3 leaked renders suggest a 12:9 "CinemaWide" display

Sony has officially confirmed the launch of the Sony Xperia XZ4 at MWC 2019. Similarly, the company is also slated to launch a bunch of mid-tier smartphones, and the Sony Xperia XA3 will be one of them.

The leaked press-renders suggests a new design language of the Sony Xperia XA3, and here are the complete details on the upcoming mid-tier smartphone from Sony.

Sony Xperia XA3 design

The Sony Xperia XA3 has a unique take on the design with no-bezels on the three sides and a big bezel on the top of the smartphone. The Sony Xperia XA3 has a new "CinemaWide" display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The Sony Xperia XA3 will be one of the first smartphones from the company with a taller 21:9 aspect ratio cinematic display.

The leak hints that the smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Grey color. The Sony Xperia XA3 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the device has a dual camera setup on the back with dual LED flash. The SIM card tray is located below the fingerprint sensor, which is most likely to house dual SIM card slots or a SIM and a micro SD card slot.

Sony Xperia XA3 specifications

The Sony Xperia XA3 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 23 MP primary camera and an 8 MP secondary sensor, which is expected to be a super wide-angle lens. These cameras are expected to offer features like portrait mode, 1080p video recording, and super slow-motion video recording.

The device also has a USB type C port on the bottom with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the smartphone. However, considering the features, the device is expected to cost around $400 to $500.

