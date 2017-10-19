Sony Xperia XZ Premium Android 8.0 Oreo update will come in December

Sony, the Japanese smartphone manufacturer has already listed the smartphones that will be getting the latest version of Android 8.0 Oreo. However, while the list has been out for some time now, there was no indication of a proper timeline as to when the Sony's Xperia models would receive the Oreo update.

But the situation may be changing now. Sony Mobile Japan has just confirmed that one of the Xperia models, Sony Xperia XZ Premium (review) will receive the new Android 8.0 Oreo update starting December 2017. While this is good news for the fans as well as the device owners there is a high possibility for the update to reach other markets much earlier than Japan as well.

We will come to know about it in the coming days and we will update you on the same. But again, one thing is for sure, XZ Premium models will be getting the update soon. Moreover, other devices might also receive the update along with the said model.

Apart from this interesting news, Sony has also officially announced a new color variant of Xperia XZ Premium. The smartphone has been introduced a red color hue. The handset will go on sale in Japan on October 27 via Docomo which is the country's biggest carrier.

All of the features and specifications are the same as the earlier launched model. Just to recall, Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 5.5-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) HDR Triluminos display with an sRGB 138 percent spectrum and the X-Reality for Mobile display engine.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of inbuilt storage and it is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

The smartphone is equipped with a 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera with a 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS memory stacked sensor and as per the company, it is capable of shooting videos at 960 frames per second. Camera features include predictive hybrid autofocus and predictive capture, a 25mm f/2.0 lens, and 1.22-micron pixel sensor. Talking about the front camera, there is a 13-megapixel 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS sensor that is supported by a 22mm wide-angle f/2.0 lens. The company also says that the camera has been optimized with its SteadyShot technology that provides 5-axis stabilization.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is backed by a 3230mAh non-removable battery and it comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology as well. While Sony has launched the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) variant of the XZ Premium in India, it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat.

The device is dust and water resistance with an IP65/68 rating, and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back of the smartphone. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (3.1), and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor.

The smartphone phone measures 156x77x7.9mm and weighs in at 191 grams. It is available in Luminous Chrome, Deepsea Black, and Bronze Pink variations. Xperia XZ Premium is priced at Rs. 59,990 and is available at Sony Centers, select retail outlets, and exclusively on Amazon.com.

Meanwhile, you can also check the list of smartphones that will receive Android Oreo update.

