Sony Xperia XZ Premium, XA1 Ultra and XA1 Plus price slashed

In the competitive Indian smartphone arena, price cuts on devices have become quite common. Sticking to this trend, Sony has slashed the pricing of some of its 2017 models. The Xperia XZ Premium, XA1 Ultra and XA1 Plus have got the price cut. What's more interesting is that the Sony XZ Premium has got a massive discount of Rs. 10,000.

After taking this price cut to effect, the Xperia XZ Premium, XA1 Ultra and XA1 Plus will be available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 49,990, Rs. 22,990 and Rs. 19,990. The new pricing will be reflected in both the online (Flipkart and Amazon India) and offline channels.

New phones could be coming soon

Sony has not revealed any concrete reason for the price cut these three phones. The company unveiled the Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact and XZ2 Premium earlier this year. This hints that Sony could be in plans to launch these phones in India in the near future. However, an official confirmation regarding the upcoming launches is yet to be made.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

This smartphone is a yesteryear flagship model. It was launched in the country in June last year for Rs. 59,990. With the newly announced price cut, this smartphone has got Rs. 10,000 discount thereby taking it down to Rs. 49,990.

There is a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display with a resolution of 2160 x 3840 pixels. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The device makes use of a 19MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 960fps video recording and Motion Eye. At the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera on board. A 3230mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

Other phones to get the price cut

The Xperia XA1 Ultra was launched at Rs. 27,990 but is now available at Rs. 22,990. Likewise, the Xperia XA1 Plus priced at Rs. 24,990 is now available at a reduced pricing of Rs. 19,990. Both these smartphones received the Android Oreo update sometime in March.