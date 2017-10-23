Sony Xperia XZ Premium users start receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Earlier Sony Mobile Japan had confirmed that one of the Xperia models, Sony Xperia XZ Premium would be receiving the new Android 8.0 Oreo update starting December 2017. However, we had said that there was a high possibility for the update to reach other markets much earlier than Japan.

And that is exactly what has happened. Sony in its recent blog post has just announced that the Android Oreo update has now started rolling out in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Middle East and Africa. The company has said that the software rollouts are a phased process and thus timing and availability will vary by the market where some operator/market exceptions will likely be applicable. Sony has also assured that users in other markets will also be able to upgrade soon.

In any case, Sony Xperia XZ Premium (review) users in the above-mentioned regions will be able to experience Oreo and its features hands on. And in addition to Oreo-specific features, Sony has also said the update comes with new features. It will include a 3D Creator which allows users to scan their face, head, food or any object, and then render it as a 3D avatar or free-form image in less than 60 seconds. Users can also easily share the image on social media with friends or 3D print.

The users will also get predictive capture functionality that will automatically start buffering images when it detects a smile (even before users press the shutter button), allowing them to pick the best from a selection of up to four shots. Further, users can benefit from autofocus burst feature that recognizes, tracks and captures sequences of moving objects in sharp focus for blur-free action shots.

As per the company, the update also brings in improved sound quality. "Tuning improvements to the front-facing stereo speakers, and Qualcomm aptX HD audio support for high-quality sounds when using wireless headphones," the company notes. There will also be an added app shortcuts feature which will allow users to easily access actions menus by long pressing the app icon.

In any case, as the software rollouts are a phased process, Sony Xperia XZ Premium owners should check in with their local operators or watch for the notification in their smartphones.

If users have not received the notification then they can always go to Settings - About Phone - Software updates, and check manually for the update. If it is there then they can start downloading the latest update. The update should be of a large size so users need to have at least 50 percent battery life and that they should carry out the download using Wi-Fi.

