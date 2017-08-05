Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact with Snapdragon 835 gets listed on Geekbench

A new Sony smartphone bearing the model number Sony G8441 has just made an appearance on the Geekbench database (via Playfuldroid). This is the same device that was spotted on the AnTuTu database earlier, and we assume it to be the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact.

As with the benchmark listings, we have come to know some of the key specs of the smartphone. The alleged Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is shown to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset Snapdragon 835. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing further reveals the device running on Android O, likely the final Developer Preview of Google's latest OS.

That's about everything we have got to know about the upcoming Sony smartphone. However, previous rumors have given us a fair idea of what the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will bring to the table. The smartphone is said to come with a 4.6-inch display with the resolution density of either 720p or 1080p.

Talking about the battery life, the device is expected to pack a rather small 2,800mAh battery. While the size of the battery unit doesn't sound too impressive, considering the small display size it should be enough.

In terms of optics, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will make use of a new technology called "Full Pixel Continuous" in its main camera. The device will flaunt a 19MP Motion Eye camera sensor.

As of now, Sony has not announced a release date for the smartphone, but it is expected to get unveiled in or before IFA 2017 which is scheduled to take place in Berlin on August 31. Other than that, Sony is also said to take the wraps off two more smartphones; Sony Xperia X1 and Sony Xperia XZ1.