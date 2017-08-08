Sony Xperia XZ1 running Android 8.0 spotted on GFX Bench

Sony seems to be working on the successor of Xperia XZ smartphone. The upcoming handset- Xperia XZ1 has been spotted on GFX Bench running the latest Android flavor-Android 8.0. The GFX listing also reveals information about the possible specifications of the upcoming handset that might make it to the IFA 2017 (Sept 1- Sept 6).

As per the GFX listing revealed by GSMarena, the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ1 will come running the Google Android O 'Sony Edition' suggesting that the handset will have the standard Sony's customization features deployed over the Android OS. The smartphone will feature a 5.1-inch 1080p display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It will have 64GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM to handle multitasking.

As far as processor is concerned, the upcoming Xperia device will be backed by the latest Snapdragon 835 CPU and an Adreno 540 GPU to manage graphics performance.

The GFX Bench listing also reveals that the company will offer a 18/19MP main camera and a 12MP front-facing camera. The rear camera will feature 4K video recording.

As noted, the highlight feature will definitely be the latest Google OS- the Android O that can be unveiled anytime in the ongoing week. Besides, it is not mentioned that the Sony is offering the same 19MP Motion Eye camera that we have tested in Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs. The camera is pretty amazing and can record super slow motion videos at 90 fps.

Besides, it is also expected that the company might unveil a smaller variant-Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact and Sony Xperia X1 during the upcoming IFA 2017.

We will keep a close eye on the upcoming Sony devices in the coming month. Stay tuned on GIZBOT.

Benchmark Image Source: Sumahoinfo