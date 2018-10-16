Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ Premium and more receive price cut this festive season

The festive spirit is everywhere and people are celebrating with discounts and deals on anything that they purchase. This has not spared the smartphone market as well. There are several smartphone brands that are offering attractive discounts and offers on their devices. Following Samsung, Vivo and Nokia, Sony has come up with permanent price cuts on its offerings.

Well, an array of Sony smartphones including Sony Xperia R1, Xperia R1 Plus, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Plus have received a price cut. Some of these devices are available as much as Rs. 10,000 lesser than their previous pricing.

Sony smartphones receive price cut

As a result, the Xperia R1 is now available at Rs. 7,990 instead of Rs. 9,490. However, its launch price is Rs. 12,990. On the other hand, the Xperia R1 Plus is now available at Rs. 10,990 instead of Rs. 12,990. The Xperia XA1 has received Rs. 5,000 price cut taking it down to Rs. 12,990 from Rs. 17,990. When it comes to the Xperia XA1 Plus, which was available for Rs. 19,990 is now available at Rs. 14,990 after a price cut of Rs. 5,000.

Notably, the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ Premium have received a whopping Rs. 10,000 discount. The Xperia XZ1 was available for Rs. 44,990 but buyers can grab it at Rs. 34,990 now. Likewise, the Xperia XZ Premium available for Rs. 49,990 is now available for Rs. 39,990.

Usually, Sony smartphones, especially the premium ones are available at a hefty pricing in comparison to their counterparts from other brands. Eventually, this festive season price cut is attractive and will be beneficial for those looking forward to upgrade to a Sony smartphone at a discount. And, there are claims that this price cut will be effective on both online and offline purchases all over the country.

Are you interested in any of these Sony smartphones? Will you buy any of them? Do leave your opinion in the comments section below.