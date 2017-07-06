Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact specs and pricing revealed; launch in August end

The IFA 2017 is slated to start from September 1 and it will go on till September 6. While Sony's IFA 2017 keynote will be held on August 31.

Rumors have it, Sony will unveil the Xperia Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact at the event. Even though nothing has been heard from the company itself, both the above-mentioned smartphones were reportedly listed on a Polish retailer site called Komp.tech. Well, they carried the model numbers G8341 and G8841 respectively but Xperiablog believes that those are the same handsets.

While the devices are no longer listed there, a screenshot showing the listing of both phones has been published. Thankfully, the specifications and pricing of the alleged Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact have been revealed as well.

The Sony 8341 which is likely to be the Sony Xperia XZ1, was listed on the Polish retailer site with a price tag of $859. The smartphone is said to come in different color variants including Black, Moonlight Blue, Venus Pink and Warm Silver.

Talking about the specs, it is expected to come with a 5.2-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 3000mAh battery and a 19MP Motion Eye camera sensor that is present on the Xperia XZ Premium.

Whereas the Xperia XZ1 Compact (model number G8841) is rumored to feature a 4.6-inch HD display and a relatively smaller 2800mAh battery. However, it will also be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM.

Moreover, the device will flaunt a 19MP Motion Eye camera sensor.

It was listed in color options such as Black, Horizon Blue, Snow Silver and Twilight Pink. As for the cost factor, the Xperia XZ1 Compact was listed with the pricing of $737.