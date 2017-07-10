Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, and X1: Rumor round-up

Following the launch of XZs, and XZs Premium, Sony is reportedly working hard on its successors to launch it in or before IFA 2017 which is scheduled for September this year.

This time, Sony is planning to three phones -- Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, and Xperia X1. Today, we are going to be looking at the rumored specifications of the above phones

Display While there is no picture of the smartphone leaked yet, we have made use of our educated guessed about the phones. Talking about the design, we are sure, Sony is not going to overhaul its smartphones by unlike Samsung or Apple. In fact, Sony is the only company to stick on to its original design rather than copying others. Talking about the mobile, all the three smartphones will have more or less the similar designs as XZs or XZ premium. Talking about the display, the XZ1 is said to sport a 5.2-inch 1080p display, while the X1 will have a 5-inch one with the same resolution. The XZ1 Compact is said to have a 4.6-inch display with a 720p resolution, but some source indicates it might actually be a 1080p. Hardware and camera The specs sheet of the Sony Xperia XZ1 is said to have Snapdragon 835 chipset leaving no other choice for a flagship phone. Also, there will be a 4GB RAM and a 3,000 mAh battery to be found inside, which is par with Galaxy S8. On the other hand, the XZ1 Compact is also said to have a Snapdragon 835 chipset considering its size with a battery capacity of 2800mAh. The X1 is said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 660 SoC with 4GB RAM and 2800mAh battery. In terms of camera, the source claims that the devices will make use of a new technology called "Full Pixel Continuous", which is very vague considering the information we got. Software It's no doubt that the Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, and X1 will be shipped with the Android O out of the box. Price and Release date As most of the phones are costly from Sony, we expect nothing less from this offerings as well. Saying that, Sony will be holding an event just ahead of this year's IFA - August 31, where we're expecting the full information of the devices.