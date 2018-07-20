Is Sony Xperia XZ2 coming to India on August 1?

At the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018 in February this year, Sony unveiled its latest flagship Xperia XZ2. Now, it looks like this smartphone will be launched soon in India. We say so as Sony has sent out invites for a launch event to happen in New Delhi on August 1.

Though the company is yet to officially confirm the device that will be launched next month in the country, we expect it to be the Xperia XZ2. On the contrary, there are media reports suggesting that the company might make a major announcement in the home entertainment market segment. But the details about this device are scarce as yet.

Sony Xperia XZ2 specifications

The Sony Xperia XZ2 flaunts a 5.7-inch FHD+ Triluminos HDR display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen is topped with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection as well. Under its hood, this smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB of default memory capacity. The internal storage can be expanded up to 400GB with the help of a microSD card.

For imaging, the Sony flagship smartphone sports a 19MP rear camera with Exmor RS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, Predictive capture, 4K video recording, 5-axis stabilization, and 960fps slow-motion video recording support. Up front, there is a 5MP camera with Exmor RS sensor, f/2.2 aperture and 23m super wide-angle lens.

Running Android 8.0 Oreo, the Sony Xperia XZ2 has IP65/IP68 water resistant rating, USB Type-C audio, a fingerprint sensor at its rear, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and other standard aspects. A 3180mAh battery powers the Sony smartphone from within. It supports Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qi wireless charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Expected Xperia XZ2 pricing

The Xperia XZ2 was launched in four colors such as Deep Green, Liquid Silver, Ash Pink and Liquid Black. The device is priced at $799 (approx. Rs. 55,000) in the country. However, we cannot be sure of the pricing of this smartphone in India until the official launch slated to happen on August 1. As it is a flagship model, it will be priced expensively just like the flagship devices from other big smartphone players such as Samsung and Apple.