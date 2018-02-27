Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact prices leaked; not easy on pocket

Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact were unveiled yesterday at MWC 2018. While the specs and features of the smartphones were showcased, the company is yet to reveal the price of the new Xperia models. To our delight, folks at GSMArena did some digging around to shed some light on this aspect.

According to the website, in Germany, the Sony Xperia XZ2 will carry a price tag of €800 (roughly Rs. 64,032), while the smaller Xperia XZ2 Compact will retail at a price of €600 (roughly Rs. 48,024). Compared to previous year's Xperia XZ, the price of Xperia XZ2 is now €100 higher. Surprisingly, the Xperia XZ2 Compact is priced the same as its predecessor, the Xperia XZ1 Compact.

Do note that the prices mentioned above are subject to change depending on the region. Moreover, the authenticity of the report is questionable. That said, we expect Sony to reveal the prices of its latest flagships in the following days.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Sony Xperia XZ2 is fitted with a 5.7-inch 4K display with 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR, X-Reality engine and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage space. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS and is backed by a 3,180mAh battery. The Xperia XZ2 comes in different color options such as Liquid Silver, Liquid Black, Deep Green, and Ash Pink.

Coming to the Xperia XZ2 Compact, it sports a 5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR and X-Reality. While all the other specifications of the phone is same as that of the Xperia XZ2, the Compact model packs a smaller 2,870mAh battery. The smartphone is offered in color options like White Silver, Black, Moss Green, and Coral Pink.

Both the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 feature connectivity options including USB Type-C port, NFC, 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 5.0. Other than that, the smartphones also come with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Qi Wireless charging for the battery.

The Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 will be released globally in March.

