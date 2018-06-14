Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked images hints dual-camera setup along with 18:9 display

Sony, the Japenese tech giant has recently rolled out Android P beta 2 update for the XZ2 devices. Now, it seems that Sony is also working on the Xperia XZ3 which will be the upcoming mainstream flagship from the company. However Sony is also known for its six-month update cycle, so the reports and design leaks of the Xperia XZ3 should not come as a surprise.

According to some reports from the GSMArena, the latest renders and leaks related to the Xperia XZ3 hints that the device will feature a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display, which has become an industry standard of lately. The taller 18:9 aspect ratio display can now be spotted on most of the smartphones. However what here matters is the thickness of the bezels. The leaks also hint that the bezels are fairly thick when it is compared the 2018 industry standards.

The Sony Xperia XZ3 features an earpiece which doubles up as a speaker. The leaks, on the other hand, does not give any picture of the Xperia XZ3, however, it is being assumed that the Xperia XZ3 will feature a second speaker for a sweet stereo sound.

In the display department, the Sony Xperia XZ3 might sport a 5.7 inch IPS display which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160. The rear of the device seems to be identical to the Xperia XZ2 and features a curved back. Additionally, Sony is also adapting the dual camera trend. This confirms the earlier reports that claimed the Xperia XZ3 will come along with dual camera configuration which is also featured in the Xperia XZ2 Premium. That said about the Xperia XZ3, we will keep you posted with the further updates related to the Xperia XZ3 and XZ2. Before we wrap up this article let's have a quick look at the features and specs of Xperia XZ2.

Sony Xperia comes with 5.7 inches screen size, 18:9 Full HD+ HDR display with X-reality for mobile HDR up-conversion. The resolution is of 1080 x 2160 pixels, with the display type of IPS LCD. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front and back complements the design and improves durability, you can read the complete specs and features by clicking on this link.