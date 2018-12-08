Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact leaked 360 degree video suggests thick bezels and bulky design

Sony Xperia XZ4 is the next flagship offering which the company is going to bring for the masses. While we already have seen some leaks and rumours surrounding the upcoming Xperia XZ4, a new Sony smartphone has been spotted out in the wild. The latest Sony smartphone leaked over the web is Xperia XZ4 compact and similar to every leaked render the leak gives an insight on the upcoming smartphones specifications.

This time some CAD-based renders along with a 360-degree video has been shared by the known tipster @Onleaks. The leaked renders of the upcoming Xperia XZ4 Compact reveal a taller display on the smartphone with a slightly bulky design. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The latest leaks surrounding the Xperia XZ4 Compact give us an insight into the display of the device. As the name suggests, the device will offer a compact design and will sport a small 5.0-inch display panel. This is way small than the Xperia XZ4's display which is said to measure 6.55-inches. The Sony Xperia Xz4 Compact will carry a dimension of 139.9 x 66.5 x 9.3mm.

Besides, the leaked renders of the Xperia XZ4 tips that the company is not blindly following the latest trend of edge-to-edge display type and a dual-lens camera setup at the rear panel of the device. The leaked 360-degree video and the images show slightly thin bezels both at the bottom as well as chin of the smartphone.

On the other hand, the rear panel of the smartphone features a glossy finish design with the single-lens rear camera setup. Interestingly, the fingerprint scanner is said to be mounted on the power key. The top panel of the smartphone houses the 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers is placed at the bottom of the device.

As always, these are the alleged rumours and Sony is yet to release any specific information on the same. However, it is speculated that the smartphone will be released during the CES 2019 event which will be held in January at Las Vegas.

Image Source