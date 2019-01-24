Sony Xperia XZ4 latest real-life leaked images suggest 21:9 aspect ratio display

The biggest technology show Mobile World Congress 2019 is approaching and with the event nearing we are coming across numerous smartphone releases which are expected to take place during the event. The event which will be hosted from 25th February to 28th February in Barcelona, Spain is expected to see a lot of action this year. And as the MWC 2019 is approaching we are coming across numerous leaks and rumors related to upcoming smartphones.

Sony, the Japanese tech giant is also prepping up to bring a couple of smartphones this year during the MWC 2019. Sony is expected to bring Xperia XA3 series and the Xperia L3 smartphone during the event. The company is also expected to introduce its next premium offering the Xperia XZ4 at the MWC 2019 and ahead of the event the smartphone has been leaked revealing some key information on the device.

This time, the real-life images have made its way to the web. The images have been leaked by Sumahoinfo and the leaked imaged reveal that the device will boast quite a tall display panel and will offer a revamped UI. The Sony Xperia XZ4 has been leaked in the past as well suggesting the specifications and features which the smartphone will offer. The latest leak does confirm some of the previously leaked specifications.

The latest leaked images of the Sonu Xperia XZ4 smartphone are slightly low in quality, but, it does back up the early leaks and rumors. Some previous leaks had suggested that the device will sport a big display panel that will have a taller aspect ratio. Now, backing up the rumor, the leaked images reveal that the device will offer a screen panel with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

Besides, the images also show a Home Button at the front which is in pill shape and it is suggested that the smartphone will ship with Android 9 Pie OS onboard. In order to activate single hand mode, the device features a transparent bar which is similar to that of side sensor function available on the Xperia XZ3 smartphone. We are still waiting some more information to appear on the same and will keep you posted with all the updates.