Sony Xperia XZ4 new leak reveals Snapdragon 855 chipset onboard

Sony's upcoming flagship smartphone the Xperia XZ4 has been making rounds over the web for quite some time now. The Japanese tech giant has also scheduled an event on February 25 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019) and it is expected the company will release its next flagship during the event. Now, the device has been leaked once again online just ahead of the launch event.

The new leaks that have been spotted online reveal some more information on the specifications and features that will be offered by the latest Sony flagship device. The most prominent leak is the display panel which is said to offer an aspect ratio of 21:9. This will make it the first Sony smartphone to offer this panel.

Now, a leaked document that has been shared by SumahoInfo reveals that the upcoming premium smartphone by Sony will feature a big 6.5-inch OLED display panel that has an aspect ratio of 21:9. The display will offer 2K resolution of 1440 x 3360pixels and will support HDR mode. Backing up the internals will be the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset which will be combined with 6GB of RAM for multitasking. In terms of storage, the smartphone will offer an internal space of 128GB which will be further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The device is expected to ship with Android Pie OS onboard.

The leaks also reveal information on the battery which the device will pack. The Xperia XZ4 will be powered by a big 4,400mAh battery which will come with Quick Charge support along with an Adaptive Charging technology. This size of battery should give the users a backup of an entire day. Though, it would be interesting to see how long the device lasts with extensive tasks at hand and one single charge.

