Sony Xperia XZ4 tipped to sport triple-lens camera setup with 52MP lens

The triple lens setup will comprise of a 52MP primary lens, 16MP telephoto lens and a 0.3MP ToF lens.

    The biggest mobile technology fair MWC 2019 is only a few weeks away and we are expecting a whole lot of smartphone releases at the event. Sony, the Japanese tech giant is also expected to release its next flagship offering during the event which is the Xperia XZ4 smartphone.

    Sony Xperia XZ4 tipped to sport triple-lens camera with 52MP lens

     

    Sony has already begun sending out the invites for the event which it is hosting during the MWC 2019. The upcoming premium Sony smartphone has already been suggested by numerous leaks and rumors. Now, the device has popped once again over the web revealing the key some information about the smartphone's features.

    The latest leaks come from Sumahoinfo and as per the leaked information, the Xperia XZ4 is tipped to pack a powerful primary camera setup for enhanced imaging capabilities. The Xperia XZ4 is said to sport a 52MP lens in its primary camera setup. The leaked render further reveals that the smartphone will comprise of a triple lens rear camera setup with the 52MP being the primary sensor. The remaining sensors in the camera setup will comprise of a 16MP telephoto lens and a 0.3MP ToF lens.

    Notably, Sumahoinfo had also leaked the device earlier revealing some of the other key specifications offered by the smartphone. The website had previously tipped that the upcoming flagship Xperia XZ4 will feature a large 6.5-inch OLED display panel that will offer an aspect ratio of 21:9. The device will make use of the latest premium Snapdragon 855 chipset which will be paired with 6GB of RAM to take care of multitasking. The smartphone will be fuelled by a huge 4,000mAh battery unit that should give a backup of one day approximately.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
