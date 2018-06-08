Sony Xperia Z3 specs sheet leaked; could be a blend of Z2 and Z2 Premium

Sony might be prepping to launch the Xperia Z3, after launching the XZ2 at the MWC back in February this year. A claimed specs sheet of the alleged smartphone has surfaced online, and it lists that the device has the same screen panel as XZ2. However, it has a thinner and lighter profile with more RAM and might borrow its camera from the XZ2 Premium.

While the Xperia Z2 sports a single 19MP camera on the rear end with f/2.0 aperture, the XZ3 is listed to boast a dual camera setup - the same 19MP sensor, but with wider F/1.8 aperture, and a 12MP sidekick with an even wider F/1.6 lens. For selfies, it will be fitted with a 13MP sensor, same as the XZ2 Premium. Other minor upgrades include a 6GB RAM and a slightly bigger battery pack. But the major changes will be seen in the optics department.

Talking of the Xperia Z2 Premium, the phone comes with a 5.8-inch 4K display with HDR support. The display is touted to be 11% larger and 30% brighter than the 4K HDR display used on the Xperia XZ2. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The main USP of the Xperia Z2 Premium is its cameras. It flaunts a dual rear camera setup that comprises a black and white sensor, and a color image sensor. The smartphone is capable of taking pictures in a maximum ISO of 51,200, whereas for videos it can reach a maximum ISO of 12800.

The company claims that its AUBE fusion image signal processor can combine data from both sensors, reduce the noise, and optimize for low light so that users get good results. The dual rear camera setup will also have a portrait feature, which Sony calls Bokeh mode. Users will be able to get bokeh shots using the Monochrome sensor.

It will be interesting to see what Sony has in store for its customers. If the specs sheet turns out to true, the XZ3 will be the middle ground between the XZ2 and the Premium variants with 4K displays.