Sony Xperia ZG Compact spotted on Geekbench again

If we recall we saw Sony Xperia ZG Compact listings in the Geekbench database several months back. However, after the appearance in August, there was no news about the device. But the situation is changing now. The alleged smartphone has yet again appeared on the benchmarking website.

This time though the device comes with slightly different scores than the earlier one. Quite surprisingly, both the new scores for single and multi-core performance are a bit lower than the results in August. What's more surprising is that the scores are a lot lower even than the Sony Xperia Z5 Compact with Snapdragon 810 from 2015.

It is still a mystery as to what Sony is actually developing but it can't build a phone with such an old chipset that seemingly has got such low scores. So we are skeptical about this case. Notably, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact was launched in August with Snapdragon 835.

However, as far as speculations go, the possible case could be that the name of the device may have been falsified. All of this could be a fake and some is trying to give Sony fans false hopes of seeing a new device soon.

There is also another possibility of this smartphone being a lower standing device compared to the XZ1 Compact. So it is running on older hardware. As far as the listing goes, the device comes with Android Nougat 7.1.1, 2GB of RAM and Qualcomm 1.4GHz processor.

In any case, we will be keeping a close tab on this case and we will update you on the same as soon as we get our hands on any new information about the device.

